Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Virus moratorium relaxed further
jury box
Depositphotos.com

Virus moratorium relaxed further

By: Kevin Featherly February 19, 2021

The state’s Judicial Council on Thursday voted to further loosen restrictions on in-person criminal jury trials. But it has not ended its moratorium on other kinds of in-person proceedings.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo