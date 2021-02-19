Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Grant boosts nonprofit’s legal, paralegal studies program
Connie Lahn, All Square
Connie Lahn, managing partner of Barnes & Thornburg’s Minneapolis office, presents a check for $50,000 to members of All Square, a Minneapolis nonprofit that works to reduce recidivism through employment, professional development, legal education and a planned law firm. (Submitted photo)

Grant boosts nonprofit’s legal, paralegal studies program

By: Todd Nelson February 19, 2021

Six people currently serving state prison sentences are to begin studying to become paralegals later this year thanks to a $50,000 donation from the Barnes & Thornburg Racial and Social Justice Foundation.

About Todd Nelson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo