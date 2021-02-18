Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / U.S. justices urged to address law for vulnerable witnesses
Depositphotos.com image
Depositphotos.com image

U.S. justices urged to address law for vulnerable witnesses

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires February 18, 2021

The conviction of a Northern Virginia father for the murder of his wife presents an opportunity for the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify the law on remote testimony by child witnesses, the father’s lawyer argues.

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo