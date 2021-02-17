Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Senate passes its bill; House legislation hits snag
Minneapolis Police
The Minnesota Senate has passed a bill from Sen. Bill Weber, R-Luverne, to guarantee that Minneapolis pays other cities and counties for law enforcement assistance by withholding a chunk of Minneapolis’ Local Government Aids. In this photo, Minneapolis police confront protesters May 29, 2020, at the intersection of East Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue following the death of George Floyd. (AP file photo: John Minchillo)

Senate passes its bill; House legislation hits snag

By: Kevin Featherly February 17, 2021

When it comes to passing legislation to prepare for possible civil disorder during next month’s Derek Chauvin murder trial, the score is Senate 1, House 0.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo