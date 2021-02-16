People & Practices: Feb. 16, 2021

Brian T. Grogan and James J. Vedder were elected to three-year terms as members of the Board of Directors of the law firm of Moss & Barnett, A Professional Association, effective Jan. 1.

Brian T. Grogan serves as the firm’s president and chief executive officer and is a member of the firm’s business law and communications practice groups. He represents local units of government and municipal entities throughout the country on communications law issues including contract negotiations and regulatory proceedings. Grogan also advises and represents broadband service providers, content providers, and enhanced service providers in contract negotiations, sales and marketing disputes, and cybersecurity compliance.

James J. Vedder serves as a director of the firm and is a member of the firm’s family law team. He has significant trial and settlement experience in complex marital dissolution matters, including the division of marital and nonmarital assets, the division of closely held businesses, spousal maintenance, child support, and custody issues. Vedder brings a compassionate approach to difficult family law cases in both alternative dispute resolution forums and litigation.

Grogan and Vedder will each continue practicing law on a full-time basis in addition to handling their management responsibilities. They are joined on the board by co-directors, John P. Boyle, Kevin M. Busch, Jana Aune Deach, and Timothy L. Gustin.

***

Kutak Rock LLP has elected 27 new partners from its attorney ranks in 11 of the firm’s 18 offices. The promotions became effective on Jan. 1.

The attorneys elected to the partnership in Minneapolis are:

Justin A. Reppe practices in the area of public finance, representing clients across the country in a wide variety of public finance transactions, regularly serving as bond, underwriter’s, purchaser’s, trustee and disclosure counsel. He has experience on tax-exempt bond financings for governmental entities, public and nonprofit colleges and universities, independent schools, industrial development facilities, hospitals and long-term care and other healthcare facilities, multifamily housing projects and other 501(c)(3) organizations. Justin also regularly assists on the financing of development projects and with the representation of metropolitan districts in Colorado serving as bond, disclosure and underwriter’s counsel.

Andrew R. Shedlock is a litigator representing broker/dealers, Registered Investment Advisors and other financial institutions and professionals in litigation, arbitration, defense of regulatory enforcement actions, broker and advisor transition matters and buy/sell transactions. He is also a commercial litigator who represents businesses and individuals in disputes, lawsuits and arbitrations, while advising on transactions and other basic corporate matters.

***

Maslon LLP has added real estate attorney Matt Loven to the law firm’s partnership.

Loven represents a broad range of clients in real estate transactions, property development, and commercial leasing. He works with local and state governments securing permits, entitlements, and plat approvals as a result of his former role serving as a municipal attorney. Loven leverages extensive experience advising on property acquisition financing and development; commercial and industrial leasing; Section 1031 exchanges; purchase and sale agreements; title review and due diligence; and public zoning, private covenants, and other use restrictions.

***

The International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC) has announced that William Childs, senior counsel, litigation, at 3M Co. in Maplewood, has accepted an invitation to join the IADC, the preeminent invitation-only global legal organization for attorneys who represent corporate and insurance interests.

As senior counsel in 3M’s litigation group, Childs is involved in managing a range of litigation, including respirator/mask and fall protection. He also was part of building the effort to combat fraud in the COVID-19 PPE marketplace.

Previously, Childs was a partner at Bowman and Brooke LLP in Austin, Texas, working primarily in products liability defense in pharmaceutical, medical device, highway safety, and other products.

Childs received his J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts from Macalester College.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.