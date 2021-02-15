Bar Buzz: 4 finalists for 10th District bench

The state’s Judicial Selection Commission has forwarded to the governor four finalists for a seat on the 10th Judicial District bench, left vacant by Judge Mary E. Hannon’s retirement.

Her replacement will chamber at Stillwater. Finalists include:

Helen Brosnahan, an Assistant Dakota County Attorney in the Civil Division. She formerly worked in that office’s Criminal Division and serves on the office’s Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Alliance. Before working for Dakota County, she was an attorney at LeVander, Gillen & Miller, P.A.

Francis Green, a national realty specialist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, where he specializes in land conservation and real property law matters. He also serves as a Ramsey County conciliation court referee.

Siv Mjanger, the Criminal Division chief at the Washington County Attorney’s Office. She previously served as an assistant Washington County Attorney, after beginning her career as an assistant Hennepin County Public Defender.

Jesse Seabrooks, an assistant Washington County Attorney. He also serves as a judge advocate in the Minnesota Army National Guard, where he was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Spartan Shield in 2017-18. He also once worked as a Franklin County, Ohio, assistant prosecuting attorney.

Hannon, who was appointed to the bench at age 41 by Gov. Jesse Ventura, is a former assistant Hennepin County Attorney. The St. Paul native ascended to the bench in 2002, after five judgeships were created by 2001 Minnesota Legislature.

