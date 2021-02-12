Quantcast
House File 114 vote results
A bill to extend a suspension of judicial deadlines passed by a unanimous 65-0 vote of the Minnesota Senate on Thursday. (Image courtesy Senate Media Services)

Tolled deadlines head to governor

By: Kevin Featherly February 12, 2021

A bill to extend a suspension of judicial deadlines passed by a unanimous vote of the Minnesota Senate on Thursday.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

