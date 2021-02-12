Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Dueling riot-prep bills advance
Protests at Minnesota State Capitol
National Guard soldiers and Minnesota state police form a barricade as protesters gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in St. Paul. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP file photo: John Minchillo)

Dueling riot-prep bills advance

By: Kevin Featherly February 12, 2021

The DFL-led House wants to set up a $35 million state-funded contingency account, to make sure money is available to reimburse first responders, should police officer Derek Chauvin’s March murder trial spark renewed rioting.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo