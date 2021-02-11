Quantcast
Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder

By: The Associated Press February 11, 2021

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd’s death before then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said.

