Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Features / In the Hopper / In the Hopper: Going to pot; tolled deadlines; minority support
Sen. Melisa Lopez Franzen
At a Feb. 1 press conference, Sen. Melisa Lopez Franzen, DFL-Edina, describes her latest bill to legalize marijuana for adult use. Behind her is Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, who supports the House version. (Image courtesy House Public Information Services)

In the Hopper: Going to pot; tolled deadlines; minority support

By: Kevin Featherly February 10, 2021

House Democrats are taking another run at marijuana legalization. This time, they think they have momentum on their side.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo