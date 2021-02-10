Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Emergency-order-killing bill makes no headway
Rep. Barb Haley
Rep. Barb Haley, R-Red Wing, proposes a bill that would, as amended, require any emergency executive to expire in 14 days unless ratified by the Legislature. (Image courtesy House Public Information Services)

Emergency-order-killing bill makes no headway

By: Kevin Featherly February 10, 2021

A Republican lawmaker finally got a chance to propose legislation to the House subcommittee tasked with figuring out how to assert a legislative role in managing the COVID-19 peacetime emergency.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo