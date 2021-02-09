Bar Buzz: Two judicial openings in the 6th District

There are two new openings on the 6th Judicial District bench in St. Louis County, and the Commission on Judicial Selection is accepting applications to fill them.

One of those openings occurred with the resignation of Judge Shaun R. Floerke. He recently left his post to become CEO of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation.

Floerke was appointed judge by Gov. Tim Pawlenty in 2004 and spent four years as chief judge, from 2012 to 2016.

He was co-chair of the Treatment Court Initiative Advisory Committee, and was the founding member and presiding judge of the South St. Louis County DWI Court. Floerke chambered in Duluth.

The other opening is occurring with the coming retirement of Judge Mark M. Starr. Also a 2004 Pawlenty appointee, he worked as a senior assistant St. Louis County attorney in Virginia before ascending to the bench.

Starr has served on the Minnesota Supreme Court’s Advisory Child Protection Rules Committee and was lead judge on the 6th District’s Children’s Justice Initiative. He has chambered at Hibbing.

Those wishing to apply for those jobs may request an application and instructions by email at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us. Only one application is required to apply for both vacancies.

Materials are due by 4 p.m. on Feb. 22. They should be addressed to the commission Chair Erin Sindberg Porter.

The commission expects to hold interviews on March 23.

