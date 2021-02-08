People & Practices: Feb. 8, 2021

Sieben Carey has announced the addition of Amy C. Wallace to the firm. Wallace comes to Sieben Carey from former St. Paul law firm Hallberg Law, where she focused on medical malpractice, wrongful death and catastrophic personal injury cases.

Wallace is a cum laude graduate of William Mitchell College of Law (now Mitchell Hamline School of Law) where she received her Juris Doctor degree in 2014. She is admitted to practice law in Minnesota state courts. Wallace has served as an adjunct professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, where she taught medical malpractice law.

Before becoming an attorney, Wallace worked in a prominent national medical professional association to improve quality of care and increase patient safety.

A native of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Wallace received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in 2006. She now resides in Maplewood and will office at Sieben Carey’s Minneapolis headquarters.

John C. Redpath has joined Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A., as a shareholder in the Corporate & Transactions and Mergers & Acquisitions practices.

Redpath represents a wide variety of closely held businesses and entrepreneurs across a broad range of industries. His practice focuses primarily on buy- and sell-side mergers and acquisitions for companies of all sizes and in various industries.

Redpath also assists clients with all stages of business, from formation, financing and capitalization, to exit strategies, as well as general governance, corporate and other transactional matters.

Before becoming a lawyer, Redpath a CPA at a Big Four accounting firm. He earned his J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law, cum laude, and his B.S. from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.

