Marissa Bluestine
At a Jan. 26 board meeting, Marissa Bluestine, assistant director for the University of Pennsylvania's Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice, offered advice on setting up the attorney general’s new Conviction Review Unit. (Image courtesy of the Office of the Attorney General)

Conviction review board mulls over-sentencing

By: Kevin Featherly February 8, 2021

The board advising Attorney General Keith Ellison’s new Conviction Review Unit (CRU) appears to want it to stretch beyond just examining claims of innocence.

