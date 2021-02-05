Bar Buzz: Minnesota Law Review elects first Black editor

For the first time in its 104-year history, the Minnesota Law Review has its first Black student editor-in-chief.

Brandie Burris’ election was announced in a Feb. 2 story in the Minnesota Law online magazine.

The first-generation student spent three years as policy director of Minneapolis-based EdAllies, an organization that advocates for historically under-served students, before enrolling in the law school.

She was also a policy fellow at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs in 2016-17 and earned her bachelor’s degree in public policy analysis from the college of William & Mary.

In addition to her student role, she works part-time at Berger Montague, a class action and complex civil litigation firm with offices in Minneapolis.

According to the Minnesota Law article, she has three primary goals for her tenure as top editor.

Documenting COVID-19 policy and operations changes at the Law Review, with an eye toward deciding which ones to keep and which to jettison.

Focusing on diversity and inclusion, including that creation of a more inclusive petition process

Being a good leader.

Our congratulations. And good luck!

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.