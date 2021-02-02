Bar Buzz: Five finalists for 4th District Bench

Quantcast
Five finalists for 4th District Bench
Top row, from left: Anna Andow, Theresa Couri, Julia Dayton Klein Bottom row, from left: Rachel Hughey and Dana Mitchell

By: Kevin Featherly February 2, 2021

The governor has a list of five finalists to replace Hennepin County District Court judges Kevin S. Burke and Mary R. Vasaly.

