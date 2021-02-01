Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Minneapolis leaders settle police brutality lawsuit
Graciela Cisneros
Graciela Cisneros, 21, she suffered a severe laceration under her left eye and a zygomatic bone fracture in her cheek, the complaint says. (Submitted photo)

Minneapolis leaders settle police brutality lawsuit

By: Kevin Featherly February 1, 2021

The Minneapolis City Council has signed off on a $50,000 settlement to a young woman who alleged that a police officer, unprovoked, shot a non-lethal round into her face during the George Floyd protests.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo