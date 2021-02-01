Bar Buzz: Moorhead’s Mayor Judd is now a judge

Moorhead’s mayor has a new job—one that includes a complimentary gavel.

Johnathan Judd was chosen to replace 7th Judicial District Court Judge Barbara R. Hanson, who retired on Oct. 6.

Judd will chamber at Fergus Falls, which about an hour’s drive from Moorhead in Otter Tail County.

“Mr. Judd has championed fairness, justice and equality while working tirelessly to create open dialogue among community members throughout his impressive career in public service,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a Jan. 25 press release. “I look forward to seeing him continue to work on behalf of the people of Minnesota.”

A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Judd was elected as Moorhead’s first African-American mayor in 2018. After he took office, he accepted a second job as director of equity and inclusion at Minnesota State Community and Technical College. He also has worked as an adjunct instructor at Minnesota State University-Moorhead.

Prior to that, he was a 7th Judicial District assistant public defender, an assistant Clay County Attorney and a private practice lawyer.

Judd earned an undergraduate degree in political science and history at North Dakota State University. He got his juris doctorate from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 2006 and was admitted to practice law in Minnesota that same year.

According to the city of Moorhead’s website, Judd is married to Tammi Fortney, a school psychologist at the Moorhead Public School District. They have three children, all of whom attend Moorhead public schools.

Hanson, a former assistant Otter Tail County Attorney, was appointed to the bench in 2005, at age 49, by Gov. Tim Pawlenty. She won election to that seat three times.

Earlier this month, Hanson accepted a statewide senior judge position, according to the Judicial Branch’s website. That appointment runs until June 30.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.