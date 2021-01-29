Bar Buzz: Gun play gets lawyer suspended

A lawyer whose LinkedIn page identifies him as a former Minneapolis Civil Rights commissioner appears to be the same attorney who has been suspended from the practice of law for at least three years.

Marcel Leshaun Thompson, 31, may not apply for reinstatement until Jan. 21, 2024.

Thompson was convicted in August 2019 of making terroristic threats and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, both felonies. He received a stayed prison sentence two months later and was placed on five years’ probation.

“I think the three-year discipline is representative of the conviction of a felony involving crimes of violence,” said Lawyers Professional Responsibility Office Director Susan Humiston.

Her office could not verify that the lawyer under suspension is the same Marcel Thompson who, according to the city of Minneapolis website, served on the city’s Human Rights commission in 2019.

However, only one Marcel Thompson has registered to practice law in Minnesota, and his status is suspended. The suspended attorney became a lawyer in 2017, Minnesota Lawyer has confirmed. The commissioner’s LinkedIn page says he received his juris doctorate from the University of Minnesota Law School that same year.

Further, the commissioner’s LinkedIn page lists the Department of Revenue among his past employers. In 2013, a “Marcel LeShaun Thompson” worked in that agency’s Special Taxes Division, this newspaper has confirmed.

Finally, Marcel L. Thompson was an adjunct professor at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law in early 2019, we have verified. That role, too, is referenced on the commissioner’s LinkedIn page, beginning in January 2019.

Thompson’s convictions prompted the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility to file a two-count disciplinary petition against him in May 2020.

The first count stems from a March 29, 2019, incident at Orange Avenue East and North Mendota Street in St. Paul. Thompson had traveled to that location in a taxicab he hailed in Minneapolis.

Upon arrival, the petition says, Thompson refused to pay for the ride. When the cab driver insisted, Thompson leaned over the seat and raised a clenched fist, threatening the driver. Fearing an assault, the driver allowed him to exit the vehicle.

“After the respondent left the car,” the petition says, “he reached to the small of his back as if reaching for a gun and told the taxi driver, ‘Leave, or I will do something to you.’” Thompson then cursed at the driver and ordered him to leave, the petition says.

As the driver pulled away, he said he heard several gunshots, which he believed were directed at him, the petition says.

The petition’s second count involved Thompson’s failure to respond to a notice of investigation from Humiston’s office, a violation of the Rules on Lawyers Professional Responsibility.

The attorney was first notified of the probe on Nov. 12, 2019, according to the petition. At the time the petition was filed on May 16, 2020, Thompson still had not responded.

The Supreme Court issued its three-year minimum suspension on Jan. 21, without ever holding a hearing. “He was not participating in our proceedings,” Humiston said. “So the court deemed the allegations admitted.

To be reinstated after three years, Thompson must pass a State Board of Law Examiners test on professional responsibility and satisfy his continuing legal education requirements.

He also must notify his clients and officers of the court of his suspension and pay $900 in Rule 24 costs.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.