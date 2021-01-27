Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Child’s removal reversed on appeal
STOCK parent holding child's hand
Depositphotos.com image

Child’s removal reversed on appeal

By: Todd Nelson January 27, 2021

A county must present clear and convincing evidence in juvenile-protection proceedings even when a parent fails to appear, a Minnesota Court of Appeals panel ruled, reversing a District Court’s removal of a child from the mother’s custody.

About Todd Nelson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo