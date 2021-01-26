Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Exemplary Evidence: Smart speakers: Companions may be informants
Amazon Echo
Smart speakers like Amazon Echo (Alexa), pictured, and Google Home (Assistant) can become automated witnesses to criminal activity. Whether the user’s question or the smart speaker’s answer is found in the device, the smartphone paired to it, or the connected, online cloud account, its recovery can produce the voice recording, transcription, and date and time stamp that identify the person speaking, what was said and when, which taken together reveal the truth. (AP file photo)

Exemplary Evidence: Smart speakers: Companions may be informants

By: John J. Carney January 26, 2021

Electronic evidence from smart speakers has yet to have a measurable impact in adjudicating criminal or civil cases in the U.S. But with over 150 million smart speakers out there and Amazon Alexa with 70% market share that day is coming soon.

About John J. Carney

john@carneyforensics.com

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo