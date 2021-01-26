Quantcast
Court reverses commitment of sex offender

By: Kevin Featherly January 26, 2021

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has reversed the civil commitment of a man a District Court judge deemed sexually dangerous, ruling that the judge erred and misapplied the law.

