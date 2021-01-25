Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Commentary: Will Garland be independent? The jury is still out
Merrick Garland
Merrick Garland has a track record as a moderate jurist and has earned praise from those across the political spectrum. In this photo, Garland speaks April 21, 2016, at an awards breakfast for pro bono counsel in Washington. (AP file photo)

Commentary: Will Garland be independent? The jury is still out

By: The Associated Press January 25, 2021

A political science professor writes that despite claims that Garland will act independently, history suggests that this is unlikely to be the case.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo