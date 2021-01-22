Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Briefly: Interlocutory appeals: Can you? Must you?
STOCK appeals
Depositphotos.com image

Briefly: Interlocutory appeals: Can you? Must you?

By: Eric J. Magnuson January 22, 2021

Whether you can and should appeal an interlocutory decision is a question that arises often when, during the course of litigation, the trial court issues an order which, although not finally disposing of the case, has a separate basis for immediate appeal.

About Eric J. Magnuson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo