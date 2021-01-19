Quantcast
Child care centers lose appeal for attorney fees

By: Todd Nelson January 19, 2021

Three child care centers are not entitled to attorney fees or expenses from the state because they were providing services under Department of Human Services licenses in a matter involving their licenses, the Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed.

