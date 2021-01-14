Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Hortman confirms BCA probe of State Capitol rally
House Speaker speaks during an online news conference Wednesday. (Image courtesy of House Information Services)
House Speaker speaks during an online news conference Wednesday. (Image courtesy of House Information Services)

Hortman confirms BCA probe of State Capitol rally

By: Kevin Featherly January 14, 2021

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington has confirmed that events surrounding the Jan. 6 “Storm the Capitol” rally are under investigation, Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman says.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo