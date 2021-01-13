Quantcast
State Patrol officers watch protesters during a rally in support of President Donald Trump on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

Walz to deploy National Guard to protect Capitol

By: The Associated Press January 13, 2021

Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday he plans to deploy the Minnesota National Guard to protect against potential threats to the state Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

