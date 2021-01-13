Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / House source: BCA reviews Capitol rally
Minnesota Capitol protest
Protesters attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, in St. Paul. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

House source: BCA reviews Capitol rally

By: Kevin Featherly January 13, 2021

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is reviewing a Jan. 6 Minnesota Capitol protest that some onlookers depicted as insurrectionist, according to a Minnesota House source.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo