People & Practices: Jan. 12, 2021

Senior Judge Robert Rancourt was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the Addiction Policy Forum. As a member of the board, Rancourt joins leaders across the fields of prevention, treatment, recovery, criminal justice, and advocacy who work to support patients, families, and communities impacted by addiction.

Since his appointment as a Minnesota district court judge in 2002, Rancourt has championed improving how the judicial system responds to addiction. In September 2020, he was assigned to serve statewide as senior judge for Minnesota.

“I am honored to serve on the Board of Directors of the Addiction Policy Forum,” said Rancourt. “This is a wonderful organization that is leading the fight against the deadly consequences of addiction.”

The Addiction Policy Forum is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Founded in 2015, the Addiction Policy Forum is working in states and communities across the country to end stigma, help patients and families in crisis and translate the science around addiction.

***

Megan J. Renslow has joined the litigation department of Moss & Barnett, A Professional Association. Renslow assists businesses and individuals with commercial disputes.

Before joining Moss & Barnett, Megan served as a judicial law clerk at the Minnesota Court of Appeals. She received her J.D., cum laude, from the University of Wisconsin Law School and her B.A., cum laude, from Macalester College. While in law school, Megan was a student attorney at the Restorative Justice Project and a law clerk for the Hennepin County Public Defender’s Office.

***

Fish & Richardson has elevated 14 attorneys to principals at the firm, effective Jan. 1. Nine are women or people of color, highlighting the firm’s long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Dr. Moritz Ammelburg focuses on patent prosecution in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical areas based on his deep understanding of the architecture and function of small compounds as well as macromolecules. He received his B.S. in biochemistry from Technical University of Munich; his M.S. in biochemistry from Technical University of Munich; and his Ph.D., magna cum laude, in biochemistry from the University of Tubingen.

Matthew Colvin represents clients in complex intellectual property litigation, as well as commercial litigation and Hatch-Waxman matters. He received his B.S. in engineering mechanics from the United States Air Force Academy and his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Kenneth W. Darby focuses his practice on post-grant proceedings at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, where he has successfully represented both patent owners and petitioners. He received his B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and his J.D. from the University of Texas at Austin.

Kelly Allenspach Del Dotto focuses on complex patent litigation, with an emphasis on life sciences, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical litigation, including Hatch-Waxman litigation. She received both her B.S. and B.A. degrees, summa cum laude, in biology and English from Norwich University and her J.D. from Pennsylvania State University, Dickinson School of Law.

Nitika Gupta Fiorella focuses on complex patent litigation, spanning a wide range of technologies. She has worked on cases involving pharmaceuticals (including Hatch-Waxman litigation), oil and gas technology, software, medical devices, and polymer chemistry. She received both her B.A. in political science and her B.S.C.E. in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware and her J.D. from New York University School of Law.

Conrad A. Gosen focuses on IP litigation and has extensive experience in district court litigation, IPRs, Section 337 investigations before the U.S. International Trade Commission, and appeals to the Federal Circuit. He received his B.S.E. in materials science and engineering from Case Western Reserve University and his J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law.

Dr. Hyun Jin In focuses on patent prosecution and litigation, as well as post-grant work, in a wide range of technology areas, including mechanical and electrical devices, batteries, software, and medical devices. He received his B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley; his S.M. in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology; his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

Grace Kim focuses her practice on patent prosecution, client counseling, strategic portfolio development, clearance investigations, patentability analysis, and due diligence investigations. She received her B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Minnesota; her M.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota; and her J.D., cum laude, from William Mitchell College of Law.

Dr. Bernhard Lorenz focuses on patent prosecution and patent litigation. He received a diploma in computer science from the University of Munich, Institute for Informatics, and his Ph.D., magna cum laude, in computer science from the University of Munich, Institute for Informatics.

Nancy Ly manages global brand strategies for diverse clients ranging from startups to multinational corporations, spanning a wide range of industries. She has particular experience in trade dress disputes and serves as a member of INTA’s non-traditional marks committee. She received her B.A. in political science from the University of California, Irvine, and her J.D. from the University of St. Thomas.

Andrew G. Pearson specializes in patent, trade secret, and copyright litigation matters in both district courts and the U.S. International Trade Commission. He received his B.S., with highest honors, in electrical engineering, computer engineering from the University of Virginia and his J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Katherine Reardon focuses on patent, copyright, and trademark litigation in federal district courts and in Section 337 proceedings before the U.S. International Trade Commission. She received her B.S. in interdisciplinary engineering and management from Clarkson University and her J.D., magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, Justinian Honor Society, from Syracuse University College of Law.

Nicole Williams focuses her litigation practice on various technologies, with a particular emphasis on life sciences, including DNA sequencing, pharmaceutical compounds and biologics, microfluidics, and medical devices. She received her B.S. in bioengineering with an emphasis in cellular and tissue engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and her J.D., cum laude, from Northwestern University School of Law.

Dr. Yao Wang focuses on post-grant proceedings, patent prosecution, client counseling, and portfolio development. He received his B.S. in electrical engineering from Nanjing University; his M.S. in imaging physics from the University of Toronto, his M.S. in computer science and engineering from the University of Michigan, his Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from the University of Michigan, and his J.D. from George Washington University Law School.

***

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A., has announced that Shawn Alexander, Katherine Johnson, Justin Markell, Robert Singleton and Cody Zustiak have been promoted to shareholders, and Ian Rubenstrunk has been promoted to managing associate.

Shawn Alexander focuses his practice on tax credits and affordable housing. He has experience drafting and negotiating commercial leases, construction agreements, handling title and survey review, and working with local government and state and regulatory agencies regarding zoning and regulatory compliance. He coordinates deals between developers, investors, title companies, lenders, and other parties involved in a transaction.

Katherine Johnson represents clients in varying types and sizes of real estate transactions, including acquisitions and sales of commercial real estate, leasing, land use, and environmental matters. A portion of her practice also involves representing tax-exempt organizations, including formation, governance and application for tax-exempt status with the Internal Revenue Service.

Justin Markell primarily represents renewable energy developers, contractors, lenders, and investors, in all aspects related to project development, financing, construction, and operation. Prior to joining the firm, he was Director of Transactions at one of the world’s largest independent renewable energy companies, where he managed land acquisition, permitting, and other development efforts across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

Robert Singleton represents for-profit and nonprofit developers, housing authorities, investors, borrowers and lenders in tax credit real estate transactions, primarily involving Low Income Housing Tax Credits, Historic Tax Credits and New Markets Tax Credits. He also has experience with bridge lending and commercial lending. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as an associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he gained valuable experience assisting clients in the areas of state and local tax and international tax.

Cody Zustiak assists individuals and entities with health law, in matters such as responding to complaints by a regulatory board, audits, and proposed discipline against a professional license. With years of experience at the Attorney General’s office, he understands the process of administrative law, including at the Office of Administrative Hearings and Fair Hearings before the Minnesota Department of Human Services, and uses that process to his clients’ advantage.

Ian Rubenstrunk’s experience in Creditors’ Remedies and Bankruptcy primarily focuses on foreclosures, receiverships, bankruptcies, and litigation involving financial transactions. In the foreclosure space, he has represented banks and other lenders in connection with commercial foreclosures of a variety of property types, both in and out of court. He has been involved in many receivership matters, both on behalf of the lender seeking their appointment, as well as serving as counsel to the receiver and assisting the receiver in its duties. In the bankruptcy context, he has represented a wide variety of constituents including landlords, secured lenders, lessors, asset buyers, preference defendants, and unsecured creditors.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.