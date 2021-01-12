Bar Buzz: Flaherty & Hood lobbyist McMahon heads GMNP

Scott McMahon, a senior lobbyist with the Flaherty & Hood, P.A., law firm, is the new executive director for the Greater Minnesota Partnership (GMNP).

McMahon, who has worked with the partnership since 2017, lobbying to address Greater Minnesota’s child care shortage while working with the organization’s growing membership.

He was appointed to the executive director’s job by the nonprofit’s board of directors, the group said in Jan. 6 press release.

“The leadership he has shown in advancing our policy agenda over the past two years and the effort he has made to strengthen the organization’s statewide presence and financial health made the decision about this transition easy and seamless for the board,” said the group’s president Heidi Omerza.

McMahon replaces Dan Dorman, who left this year after leading the organization since its inception. Dorman also is a former Minnesota House member, who served from 1998 to 2006.

During Dorman’s tenure, the partnership focused on a variety of economic development initiatives, including the Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program and the Job Training Incentive Program.

“Dan developed the GMNP into one of the leading advocates for businesses and economic growth in Greater Minnesota,” McMahon said in the Jan. 6 press statement.

“Now, with the pandemic impacting businesses and budgets across the state, the mission of the GMNP is more important than ever,” he added. “I look forward to building on the great organization that Dan and our members established.”

Before joining Flaherty & Hood, McMahon spent more than a decade working in higher education.

He is a former director of government relations at the Minnesota Private College Council. He is also a past associate vice president for external affairs at Saint Mary’s University. Earlier in his career, he worked as a research director at the National Institute for Health Policy.

He holds a master’s degree in Public Policy from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in Nonprofit Administration from the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame.

GMNP is a nonprofit corporation devoted to economic development policy and resources for Greater Minnesota. It has more than 60 members, including businesses, chambers of commerce, economic development authorities, colleges and universities, cities and nonprofits.

