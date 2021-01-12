Quantcast
Eagleton Federal Courthouse 8th U.S. Court of Appeals Eastern District
The Thomas F. Eagleton Federal Courthouse in St. Louis, where the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals resides. (File photo)

8th Circuit: No qualified immunity for New Hope cop

By: Kevin Featherly January 12, 2021

A New Hope police officer is denied qualified immunity from a First Amendment retaliation claim, after she stopped a driver for waving a middle finger at her, a U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals panel has ruled.

