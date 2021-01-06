Quantcast
2021 regular legislative session
Supreme Court Associate Justice Paul Thissen, a former House speaker, swears in House members at the start of the 2021 regular legislative session. (Photo courtesy of House Public Information Services)

Senate names unusual ‘acting president’

By: Kevin Featherly January 6, 2021

Senate Republicans raised some DFL eyebrows when Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, was named to the apparently unprecedented role of “acting Senate president.”

