Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / More legislative livestreams launched
Minnesota Legislature
Legislators are displayed on a monitor as they are sworn-remotely in groups of nine in the nearly-empty House Chamber at the Minnesota State Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. A few took the oath in person earlier. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

More legislative livestreams launched

By: Kevin Featherly January 6, 2021

To make it easier for the public to follow House bills through committee, the lower chamber has expanded its live webcast channels from a maximum of two to a new max of five simultaneous livestreams.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo