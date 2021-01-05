Quantcast
Flare gun
A flare gun with cartridges. The Supreme Court found that the Court of Appeals was mistaken in categorizing a flare launcher as a firearm. (Depositphotos.com image)

Flare launcher verdict reversed by high court

By: Dan Heilman January 5, 2021

A Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling regarding a burglary case has been reversed by the state Supreme Court over what brought it the case in the first place: the definition of a firearm.

