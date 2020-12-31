Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Red Lake tribe overcomes OSHA citations
Aaron Dean (left) and Richard McGee
Aaron Dean (left) and Richard McGee

Red Lake tribe overcomes OSHA citations

By: Dan Heilman December 31, 2020

The sovereignty of the Red Lake Indian tribe was tested in federal court recently, and it prevailed.

About Dan Heilman

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo