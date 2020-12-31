Quantcast
Fredrikson & Byron will complete a build-out of the nine floors it plans to occupy in RBC Plaza, ensuring the space meets the needs of a modern law firm. (File photo: Bill Klotz)

Fredrikson & Byron planning move to RBC Plaza

By: Kelly Busche December 31, 2020

Fredrikson & Byron, P.A., is relocating its approximately 535-person staff to the RBC Plaza in downtown Minneapolis in 2023.

