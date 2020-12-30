Quantcast
Chief Justice Pat Roggensack
Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Pat Roggensack

Roggensack criticizes online attacks against justices

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires December 30, 2020

Chief Justice Pat Roggensack said she’s “concerned” about comments made about members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, releasing a statement on Christmas Day decrying online attacks against justices and calling for togetherness.

