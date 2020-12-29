Quantcast
Judge Mark C. Fleegle
In this 2016 photo, Muskingum County Common Pleas Judge Mark C. Fleegle reads during a court proceeding in Zanesville, Ohio. (Times Recorder via AP)

Ohio judge pulled from cases over coronavirus concerns

By: The Associated Press December 29, 2020

An Ohio judge who failed to adopt written rules for mask wearing and other coronavirus prevention measures has been removed from two cases by the chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

