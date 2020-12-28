Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Racial justice panel OKs over 80 proposals
(Clockwise from top left): Jamie Becker-Finn, Lisa Demuth, Sandy Layman, Rena Moran, Ruth Richardson, Dean Urdahl
(Clockwise from top left): Jamie Becker-Finn, Lisa Demuth, Sandy Layman, Rena Moran, Ruth Richardson, Dean Urdahl

Racial justice panel OKs over 80 proposals

By: Kevin Featherly December 28, 2020

The House Select Committee on Racial Justice's findings boil down to a three-line, bumper-sticker-worthy mission statement: Systemic racism is real. Systemic racism is harmful. Systemic racism must be addressed.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo