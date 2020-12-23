Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Ninth Minnesota inmate dies from COVID-19
This photo shows a cellblock at the Faribault prison. (Photo: Minnesota Department of Corrections)
This photo shows a cellblock at the Faribault prison. (Photo: Minnesota Department of Corrections)

Ninth Minnesota inmate dies from COVID-19

By: Kevin Featherly December 23, 2020

A 70-year-old LeRoy man is the ninth Minnesota prisoner, and fifth incarcerated in the Faribault facility, to die of COVID-19.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo