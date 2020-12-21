Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: Dual discipline decisions disappoint students
Discipline concept
Depositphotos.com image

Perspectives: Dual discipline decisions disappoint students

By: Marshall H. Tanick December 21, 2020

Students, parents, teachers, faculty, administrators and staff are assessing the outcome of three cases decided by the federal and state appellate courts addressing education law issues.

About Marshall H. Tanick

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo