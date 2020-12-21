People & Practices: Dec. 21, 2020

Minnetonka-based Medica has announced the hire of David H. Ellenbogen as senior vice president, secretary and general counsel. His first day at Medica was Dec.14.

In his role at Medica, Ellenbogen provides strategic direction and oversight for compliance, privacy, regulatory affairs, public policy and other legal matters. He reports to John Naylor, Medica president and CEO.

Ellenbogen has 20 years of experience as an attorney. Most recently, he was general counsel and secretary at Scott and White Health Plan in Texas. Before that, Ellenbogen served in various legal capacities including assistant attorney general for the State of Texas, as an associate at Wienner & Gould PLC and as a law clerk in the United States Tax Court in Washington, D.C., and the United States District Court in Detroit, Michigan.

He currently serves as member of the national Governing Council of the American Bar Association Health Law Section. He previously served as the chair of the Fraud and Compliance Interest Group and a vice chair of the Managed Care and Insurance Interest Group of American Bar Association Health Law Section.

Ellenbogen is a graduate of Washington University School of Law (St. Louis).

***

The law firm of Maslon LLP has announced that Erica Holzer, attorney in Maslon’s Litigation Group, has been elected to serve as secretary of the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota (EFMN), effective Jan. 1, 2021. Holzer has been a member of EFMN’s Board of Directors since 2019, and currently serves as chair of EFMN’s Governance Committee, which works to effectuate EFMN’s mission to lead the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures, and save lives.

Since 1954, EFMN has offered services for people with epilepsy and seizures across Minnesota and eastern North Dakota.

Holzer represents clients in complex commercial disputes primarily in the areas of tort and product liability, consumer fraud, business torts, and breach of contract actions. She regularly devotes several hundred hours each year to pro bono work on behalf of the ACLU of Minnesota, the Innocence Project of Minnesota, individual pro bono clients, and the MSBA.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.