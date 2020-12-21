Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Judicial Council eases hiring freeze, other cost reductions
court gavel and money
Depositphotos.com image

Judicial Council eases hiring freeze, other cost reductions

By: Kevin Featherly December 21, 2020

Reflecting a sunnier-than-expected budget outlook for the rest of the fiscal year, the Minnesota Judicial Council on Thursday eased some of the cost-saving measures it put in place shortly after the pandemic struck.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo