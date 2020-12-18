Quantcast
Myon Burrell
Myon Burrell is released from Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater on Tuesday, Dec. 15, in Bayport. His attorney Perry Moriearty is shown at right. (AP photo: John Minchillo )

Burrell free after commutation

By: Kevin Featherly December 18, 2020

Myon Burrell was not the only applicant to walk away happy from the state Board of Pardons meeting on Dec. 15. Of 21 requests for pardons or commutations heard by the three-member panel, only six were denied outright.

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

