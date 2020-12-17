Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Jury selection closure leads to reversal of sex conviction
gavel
Depositphotos.com image

Jury selection closure leads to reversal of sex conviction

By: Kevin Featherly December 17, 2020

A Zimmerman man’s felony sexual misconduct conviction has been reversed and he must be retried, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo