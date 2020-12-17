Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Federal judge sends 3M earplug suits back to state court
3M
3M said in a statement that it plans to appeal Chief U.S. District Judge John Tunheim’s order sending civilian cases involving its earplugs to Minnesota state court. This photo shows the 3M logo atop the company’s headquarters in Maplewood. (AP file photo)

Federal judge sends 3M earplug suits back to state court

By: Todd Nelson December 17, 2020

The cases in the remand order involve 16 civilian-contractor plaintiffs and consolidated actions involving more than 500 non-contractor civilian plaintiffs who wore earplugs to protect against loud and damaging sounds.

About Todd Nelson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo