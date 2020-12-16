Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Racial Justice panel to lay out findings
Minnesota legislature
With most legislators working remotely, members present on the House floor stand for the Pledge of Allegiance on Monday for the start of the fifth special session of the year at the Capitol in St. Paul. (Star Tribune via AP)

Racial Justice panel to lay out findings

By: Kevin Featherly December 16, 2020

The Legislature’s Select Committee on Racial Justice will present its findings and recommendations to other lawmakers on Thursday.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo