Minnesota Lawyer announces Attorneys of the Year

With humility and great pleasure, Minnesota Lawyer announces the 2020 Attorneys of the Year. Our selections encompass the wide variety of practices and issues that make Minnesota’s legal profession vibrant. Please plan to join us on Feb. 17 as we recognize these remarkable Attorneys of the Year.
Groups
In re: 20 Day Revocable Trust Trial (Hennepin County Dist. Ct.)
Todd A. Wind, Joseph J. Cassioppi and Emily A. Unger, Fredrikson & Byron; Joseph W. Anthony and Dan Hall, Anthony Ostlund Baer & Louwaige; and Justin H. Jenkins, Winthrop & Weinstine
District of Minnesota Compassionate Release
Andrew Mohring and Keala Ede, assistant federal defenders; and Katharine Buzicky, assistant U.S. attorney
Mayo Clinic/Fish & Richardson team
Betsy Flanagan, Deanna J. Reichel and Joseph V. Colaianni, Fish & Richardson
Protecting Minnesotans in a Pandemic
Office of the Minnesota Attorney General
Bde Maka Ska Name Restoration
Carly Bad Heart Bull, Native Way Federation; Sherry Enzler, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources; Fiona Ruthven, Department of Corrections (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources); Chirstina Brown, Max Kieley and Liz Kramer, Office of the Minnesota Attorney General
Creating Peacetime Emergency Precedent
Liz Kramer, Karl Procaccini, Christina Brown, Jacob Campion, Richard Dornfeld, Kevin Finnerty, Michael Goodwin, Katherine Hinderlie, Janine Kimble, Oliver Larson, Thomas Madison, Megan McKenzie, Cicely Miltich, Keriann Riehle and Alec Sloan, Office of the Minnesota Attorney General
The General Counsel Team of the Office of Gov. Walz & Lt. Flanagan – State COVID Legal Team/EO Drafting Team
Karl Procaccini, Kaleb Rumicho and Emily Parks, Office of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan; Robin Benson, Minnesota Department of Health; Megan McKenzie, Office of the Minnesota Attorney General
2020 Election
Steve Simon, Minnesota secretary of state; Bibi Black, Offices of Minnesota Secretary of State and the Minnesota Attorney General; and Jason Marisam, Nathan Hartshorn, Cicely Miltich, Angela Behrens and Liz Kramer, Office of the Minnesota Attorney General
Two Partners
Thomas Hagen and Steven Groschen, Kohlmeyer|Hagen Law Office
Paul Applebaum, Applebaum Law Firm, and Andrew Irlbeck, Andrew Irlbeck Lawyer
Jan M. Conlin and Mathew R. Korte, Ciresi Conlin LLP
Jerry W. Blackwell and Corey L. Gordon, Blackwell Burke P.A.
Thomas H. Boyd and Michael Rosow, Winthrop & Weinstine
Imran Ali, Washington and Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, and Karen Kugler, Ramsey County Attorney’s Office
Kevin Sieben and Samuel Edmunds, Sieben Edmunds Miller
Peter Gorman and Mary Rice, Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota
Paul Dworak and Jeff Storms, Newmark Storms Dworak
Gerald T. Laurie, Laurie Law & ADR, and Kelly A. Jeanetta, Kelly A. Jeanetta Law Firm
Alan S. Milavetz, Milavetz Gallop and Milavetz, and Larry J. Chiat, Larry J. Chiat, Attorney at Law
Individuals
Andrew M. Carlson, Taft
David A. Davenport, Winthrop & Weinstine
Greg Merz, Lathrop GPM
Irene Kao, League of Minnesota Cities/The Infinity Project
Jill Brisbois, Caplan & Tamborino Law Firm
Leita Walker, Ballard Spahr
Masha M. Yevzelman, Fredrikson & Byron
Michael A. Sacchet, Ciresi Conlin
Sybil L. Dunlop, Greene Espel
Outstanding Service to the Profession, group
Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea, Minnesota Supreme Court; Jeff Shorba and Dawn Torgerson, state court administration; and AnnMarie O’Neill, clerk of the appellate courts
Outstanding Service to the Profession, individuals
Cindy K. Telstrad, Streater & Murphy
Judge Edward J. Cleary, Minnesota Court of Appeals, retired
Justice David Lillehaug, Minnesota Supreme Court, retired, now at Fredrikson & Byron
Sharon Sayles Belton, Thomson Reuters
Tom Nelson, former Minnesota State Bar Association president, Stinson
Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.