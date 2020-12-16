Minnesota Lawyer announces Attorneys of the Year

With humility and great pleasure, Minnesota Lawyer announces the 2020 Attorneys of the Year. Our selections encompass the wide variety of practices and issues that make Minnesota’s legal profession vibrant. Please plan to join us on Feb. 17 as we recognize these remarkable Attorneys of the Year.

Groups

In re: 20 Day Revocable Trust Trial (Hennepin County Dist. Ct.)

Todd A. Wind, Joseph J. Cassioppi and Emily A. Unger, Fredrikson & Byron; Joseph W. Anthony and Dan Hall, Anthony Ostlund Baer & Louwaige; and Justin H. Jenkins, Winthrop & Weinstine

District of Minnesota Compassionate Release

Andrew Mohring and Keala Ede, assistant federal defenders; and Katharine Buzicky, assistant U.S. attorney

Mayo Clinic/Fish & Richardson team

Betsy Flanagan, Deanna J. Reichel and Joseph V. Colaianni, Fish & Richardson

Protecting Minnesotans in a Pandemic

Office of the Minnesota Attorney General

Bde Maka Ska Name Restoration

Carly Bad Heart Bull, Native Way Federation; Sherry Enzler, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources; Fiona Ruthven, Department of Corrections (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources); Chirstina Brown, Max Kieley and Liz Kramer, Office of the Minnesota Attorney General

Creating Peacetime Emergency Precedent

Liz Kramer, Karl Procaccini, Christina Brown, Jacob Campion, Richard Dornfeld, Kevin Finnerty, Michael Goodwin, Katherine Hinderlie, Janine Kimble, Oliver Larson, Thomas Madison, Megan McKenzie, Cicely Miltich, Keriann Riehle and Alec Sloan, Office of the Minnesota Attorney General

The General Counsel Team of the Office of Gov. Walz & Lt. Flanagan – State COVID Legal Team/EO Drafting Team

Karl Procaccini, Kaleb Rumicho and Emily Parks, Office of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan; Robin Benson, Minnesota Department of Health; Megan McKenzie, Office of the Minnesota Attorney General

2020 Election

Steve Simon, Minnesota secretary of state; Bibi Black, Offices of Minnesota Secretary of State and the Minnesota Attorney General; and Jason Marisam, Nathan Hartshorn, Cicely Miltich, Angela Behrens and Liz Kramer, Office of the Minnesota Attorney General

Two Partners

Thomas Hagen and Steven Groschen, Kohlmeyer|Hagen Law Office

Paul Applebaum, Applebaum Law Firm, and Andrew Irlbeck, Andrew Irlbeck Lawyer

Jan M. Conlin and Mathew R. Korte, Ciresi Conlin LLP

Jerry W. Blackwell and Corey L. Gordon, Blackwell Burke P.A.

Thomas H. Boyd and Michael Rosow, Winthrop & Weinstine

Imran Ali, Washington and Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, and Karen Kugler, Ramsey County Attorney’s Office

Kevin Sieben and Samuel Edmunds, Sieben Edmunds Miller

Peter Gorman and Mary Rice, Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota

Paul Dworak and Jeff Storms, Newmark Storms Dworak

Gerald T. Laurie, Laurie Law & ADR, and Kelly A. Jeanetta, Kelly A. Jeanetta Law Firm

Alan S. Milavetz, Milavetz Gallop and Milavetz, and Larry J. Chiat, Larry J. Chiat, Attorney at Law

Individuals

Andrew M. Carlson, Taft

David A. Davenport, Winthrop & Weinstine

Greg Merz, Lathrop GPM

Irene Kao, League of Minnesota Cities/The Infinity Project

Jill Brisbois, Caplan & Tamborino Law Firm

Leita Walker, Ballard Spahr

Masha M. Yevzelman, Fredrikson & Byron

Michael A. Sacchet, Ciresi Conlin

Sybil L. Dunlop, Greene Espel

Outstanding Service to the Profession, group

Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea, Minnesota Supreme Court; Jeff Shorba and Dawn Torgerson, state court administration; and AnnMarie O’Neill, clerk of the appellate courts

Outstanding Service to the Profession, individuals

Cindy K. Telstrad, Streater & Murphy

Judge Edward J. Cleary, Minnesota Court of Appeals, retired

Justice David Lillehaug, Minnesota Supreme Court, retired, now at Fredrikson & Byron

Sharon Sayles Belton, Thomson Reuters

Tom Nelson, former Minnesota State Bar Association president, Stinson

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.