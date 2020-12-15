Quantcast
High schoolers win federal jobless benefits

By: Kevin Featherly December 15, 2020

Minnesota high schoolers who lost their jobs because of COVID-19 can file for federal pandemic unemployment benefits, the state Court of Appeals has ruled, reversing an unemployment law judge’s Aug. 27 holding.

