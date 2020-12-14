Quantcast
Myon Burrell
Myon Burrell sits inside his cell Feb. 13 at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater. A national panel of legal experts recommended the immediate release of Burrell, who was sentenced to life in prison as a teenager nearly two decades ago. (AP Photo: John Minchillo, file)

Set Myon Burrell free, report says

By: Kevin Featherly December 14, 2020

It is time to set Myon Burrell free, says an independent national panel that investigated the conviction and imprisonment of the teen said to have killed 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards almost two decades ago.

